Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) traded down 0.94% on Tuesday, hitting $133.40. The stock had a trading volume of 298,134 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $126.02 and a 12-month high of $171.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average of $142.98.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company earned $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.74 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,260,000. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 531.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 537,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after buying an additional 452,636 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 520,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 271,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,646,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,379,000 after buying an additional 241,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 227,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 216,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

