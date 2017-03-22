Fastenal Company (FAST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastenal is boosting sales performance at stores through additional sales support and vending machine installations. The company’s cost-saving initiative, Pathway-to-Profit also bode well. Meanwhile, shares of Fastenal outperformed the Zacks categorized Building Products – Retail/Wholesale industry, in the past six month period. Management indicated that the company is in “a stable margin environment” as it believes that recent improvements in margins on non-fasteners, a higher mix of sales of exclusive brands and better purchasing can continue to offset the ongoing mix headwinds. Additionally, recent increases in steel and other commodity prices also add to the positives.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on Fastenal Company from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded Fastenal Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Avondale Partners upgraded Fastenal Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fastenal Company from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.26.

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 910,763 shares. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Fastenal Company had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company earned $947.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Fastenal Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.99%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $501,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,454 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,191,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

