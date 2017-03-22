Farmers Capital Bank Corp (FFKT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corp (NASDAQ:FFKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corp (NASDAQ:FFKT) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 33,809 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $285.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. Farmers Capital Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Farmers Capital Bank Corp (NASDAQ:FFKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Farmers Capital Bank Corp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers Capital Bank Corp will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Farmers Capital Bank Corp’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other Farmers Capital Bank Corp news, Director Raymond Terry Bennett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd C. Hillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $109,795. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corp by 870.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers Capital Bank Corp Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Capital Bank Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Capital Bank Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.