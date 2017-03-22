F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded down 0.16% on Wednesday, reaching $145.53. 234,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.33. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $93.64 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $516 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post $8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcadam sold 21,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $3,054,777.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,611.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.36, for a total transaction of $318,458.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $131,723,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 63.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,277,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,248,000 after buying an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $59,575,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 364.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after buying an additional 354,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 381,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after buying an additional 296,977 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

