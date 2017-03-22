Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,852,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,785 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,333,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

