Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) is Tredje AP fonden’s 5th Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,427 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business earned $61.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

