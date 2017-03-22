Exterran Corp (EXTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Howard Weil lowered shares of Exterran Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) opened at 27.45 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $976.73 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. Exterran Corp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran Corp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Exterran Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 470,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exterran Corp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 217,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran Corp by 65.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Exterran Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Corp Company Profile

Exterran Corporation is engaged in the provision of compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services and product sales.

