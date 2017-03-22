Experian plc (EXPGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian plc (NASDAQ:EXPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Experian plc (NASDAQ:EXPGY) traded down 0.44% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,135 shares. Experian plc has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Experian plc Company Profile

Experian plc is an information services company. The Company brings together people, data, analytics and software to deliver a range of services for consumers and clients. The Company’s segments include Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Company manages data that helps businesses and organizations to lend, and prevent fraud.

