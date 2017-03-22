ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) traded down 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,723 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. ExlService Holdings has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business earned $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.93 million. ExlService Holdings had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 1,615 shares of ExlService Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $72,804.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ExlService Holdings by 21.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ExlService Holdings by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company operates through two segments: Operations Management and Analytics. The Company offers operations management solutions to the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, and travel, transportation and logistics industries.

