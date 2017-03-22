Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) opened at 19.48 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The firm’s market cap is $528.86 million.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm earned $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post ($0.32) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $3,732,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 198,015 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 353,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc is a global enterprise software company that provides applications, which automate the delivery of information to help keep people safe and businesses running. During critical business events or man-made or natural disasters, over 3,000 global customers rely on the Everbridge platform to construct and deliver contextual notifications to millions of people at one time.

