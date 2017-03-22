Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.39.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) traded down 2.423% on Tuesday, reaching $38.104. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,360 shares. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $859.44 million.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post ($6.04) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Gilbert S. Omenn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $42,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $422,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,308,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a lipid management company. The Company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an orally available, once-daily adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects.

