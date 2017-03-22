Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the firm will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vetr cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded down 0.06% during trading on Monday, hitting $47.83. 1,281,090 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 48.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,654,000 after buying an additional 176,705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 213.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $3,653,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

