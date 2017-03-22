Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a report released on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst L. Cann forecasts that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cann began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) opened at 61.95 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $8.83 billion. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The firm earned $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 114.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 14,465 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $890,176.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,414,954.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,754. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

