Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The global data center operator, Equinix's shares has outperformed the broader market over the last one year. Equinix remains positive on the growing demand for data centers. To meet the growing demand for cloud services, the global interconnection and data center company is expanding its IBX data centers globally and gaining popularity among tech companies looking for data management. Notably, the company strives to enhance customer experience through the Equinix Customer One program. Moreover, Equinix’s recurring revenue model and current expansion plans are encouraging. However, we are concerned about the company’s growing debt burden, which will adversely affect the operating results as interest expense would go up. Additionally, intensifying competition and industry consolidation remain other near-term headwinds.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Equinix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.87.

Shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded up 1.19% on Tuesday, hitting $387.96. 332,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. Equinix has a one year low of $314.55 and a one year high of $391.39. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.94 and its 200-day moving average is $362.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 648.15%.

In other Equinix news, insider Eric Schwartz sold 1,652 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.62, for a total transaction of $622,176.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.06, for a total transaction of $892,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,940.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,346 shares of company stock worth $19,681,566. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

