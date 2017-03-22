Energen Co. (EGN) Receives $65.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Iberia Capital set a $81.00 price objective on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on Energen in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on Energen from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Energen news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 16,662 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $951,400.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,609.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Richardson sold 3,733 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $213,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,895 shares of company stock worth $1,503,892 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Energen by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energen during the second quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Energen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Energen by 107.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) opened at 51.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.00 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. Energen has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $64.43.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm earned $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. Energen had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energen will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Energen

Energen Corporation (Energen) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas in the Permian Basin in west Texas and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. It is focused on increasing its oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production and proved reserves through active development and/or exploratory programs in the Permian Basin.

