Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) Given a €4.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €4.20 ($4.52) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €5.50 ($5.91) price target on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BNP Paribas set a €3.90 ($4.19) price target on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HSBC Holdings plc set a €4.80 ($5.16) price target on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.70 ($5.05) price target on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.75 ($5.11) price target on shares of Enel S.p.A. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €4.72 ($5.07).

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) opened at 4.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.97. Enel S.p.A. has a one year low of €3.54 and a one year high of €4.25. The company has a market cap of €42.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45.

Enel S.p.A. Company Profile

Enel SpA (Enel) is a multinational energy company and a global integrated operator in the electricity and gas industries with a focus on Europe and Latin America. The Company’s segments include Italy, Iberian Peninsula, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Renewable Energy and Other. The Company’s divisions include Generation, Trading, Infrastructure and Networks, Upstream Gas and Renewable Energy.

