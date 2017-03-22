Empire District Electric Co (EDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire District Electric Co (NYSE:EDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Empire District Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Empire District Electric in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Empire District Electric in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Empire District Electric during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Empire District Electric by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,588,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Empire District Electric by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Empire District Electric by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,099,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,576,000 after buying an additional 775,892 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Empire District Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,803,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Empire District Electric (NYSE:EDE) opened at 34.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Empire District Electric has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Empire District Electric Company Profile

The Empire District Electric Company is a regulated utility company. The Company is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It provides services with in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Company operates its businesses in three segments: electric, gas and other.

