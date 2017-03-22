Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.06% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $40,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,248,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,006,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,824,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 70.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 96,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) opened at 28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.02. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, insider Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 28,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $883,347.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $578,446.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,678 shares of company stock worth $1,793,376. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that offers specialized products to healthcare providers and governments to address medical needs and emerging health threats. The Company develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of medical countermeasures primarily for government agencies in the areas of biological and chemical threats and emerging infectious diseases (EID).

