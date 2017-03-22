DZ Bank AG Reiterates Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank AG in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.20 ($9.89) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC set a €15.00 ($16.13) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Commerzbank Ag set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($15.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.10 ($9.78) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.32 ($13.24).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 14.33 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €9.14 and a 52 week high of €15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of €6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70.

Your IP Address:

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include Passenger Airline Group; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 600 aircrafts. The Company’s Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines (including Germanwings and Eurowings), SWISS and Austrian Airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.