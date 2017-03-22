Dymon Asia Capital Ltd. Invests $5,706,000 in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Dymon Asia Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. Alphabet comprises 10.4% of Dymon Asia Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 850.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $672.66 and a 12 month high of $874.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $845.85 and a 200 day moving average of $816.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $909.92 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

