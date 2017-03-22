Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) opened at 641.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 645.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 751.64. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.29 billion. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 610.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 999.00.

In other Dunelm Group plc news, insider John Browett bought 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 639 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £4,249.35 ($5,248.05). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 31,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £197,043.75 ($243,354.02). Insiders acquired a total of 97,464 shares of company stock worth $61,052,854 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLM. HSBC Holdings plc decreased their price objective on Dunelm Group plc from GBX 925 ($11.42) to GBX 800 ($9.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Dunelm Group plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.19) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Dunelm Group plc to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.03) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dunelm Group plc from GBX 875 ($10.81) to GBX 820 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 773 ($9.55).

Dunelm Group plc Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

