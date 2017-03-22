Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $71.22 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOW. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dow Chemical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.02.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) traded down 2.20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,919,683 shares. Dow Chemical has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOW. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

