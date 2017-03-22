Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,224 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Liberty Sirius XM Group worth $45,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,500,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) opened at 38.70 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39.

Your IP Address:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.