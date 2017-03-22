Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.16% of G-III Apparel Group worth $45,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $338,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 22.68 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.53.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

