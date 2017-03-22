Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.85% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $45,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,172,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 93.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.0% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,074,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after buying an additional 112,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) opened at 28.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company’s market cap is $5.90 billion.

Your IP Address:

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Albert Fried & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 210,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $6,033,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,416,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Johnson sold 9,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.