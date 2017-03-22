Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45,521,000 Stake in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.41% of Southwest Bancorp worth $45,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $19,235,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Southwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Southwest Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) opened at 25.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $468.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.85. Southwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Southwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Southwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Southwest Bancorp Company Profile

Southwest Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers.

