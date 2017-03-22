Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45,260,000 Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.74% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $45,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 186.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 276,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,234,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after buying an additional 143,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $8,316,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 686.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 113,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $7,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) opened at 52.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,400 shares of company stock worth $1,662,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system and ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra anti-aging skin care serum.

