Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45,257,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of AmerisourceBergen Corp. worth $45,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 16.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 185.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) opened at 85.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a return on equity of 62.44% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post $5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Bank of America Corp raised AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Vetr raised AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.04 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.98.

In other news, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 9,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $914,443.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,679.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $1,307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,125,293.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $3,290,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen Corp.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

