Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44,768,000 Position in Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.41% of Triumph Group worth $44,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Triumph Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,973,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 168,065 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 83.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 332,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,539,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 184,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) opened at 24.45 on Wednesday. Triumph Group Inc has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. The company earned $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $44.00 price objective on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

