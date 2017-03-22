Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 50,624 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.50% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $45,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $15,795,000. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $470,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) opened at 102.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.84. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post $7.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Your IP Address:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Bank of America Corp started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.