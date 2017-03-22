Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of Five Below worth $45,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 311.0% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Five Below by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,784,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,478,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 73,572.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,038,000 after buying an additional 1,463,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five Below by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,191,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,307,000 after buying an additional 688,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Vetr raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.63 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

