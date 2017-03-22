Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,642 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.95% of Douglas Dynamics worth $45,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,671,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,390,000 after buying an additional 50,638 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) opened at 29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $656.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $355,578.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,688.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adamson sold 5,178 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $168,077.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,281.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a manufacturer of vehicle attachments and equipment. The Company’s portfolio includes snow and ice management attachments sold under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands; turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand, and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand.

