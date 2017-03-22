DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe Inc (NYSE:DGI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.29% of DigitalGlobe worth $40,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGI. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 260,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DigitalGlobe Inc (NYSE:DGI) opened at 31.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 0.33. DigitalGlobe Inc has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. DigitalGlobe had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business earned $192.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. DigitalGlobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DigitalGlobe Inc will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DGI. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DigitalGlobe in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on DigitalGlobe from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded DigitalGlobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalGlobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalGlobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other DigitalGlobe news, EVP Walter S. Scott sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $29,809.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,476.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott sold 6,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $209,397.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $255,133. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalGlobe Company Profile

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of high-resolution Earth-imagery products and services. The Company’s imagery solutions support a range of users in defense and intelligence, civil agencies, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration, infrastructure management, Internet portals and navigation technology.

