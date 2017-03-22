Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc Corp in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Digimarc Corp from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Digimarc Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) traded down 1.95% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 18,170 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $255.45 million. Digimarc Corp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Digimarc Corp had a negative net margin of 98.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business earned $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Digimarc Corp’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post ($2.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Destefano bought 24,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $691,245.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,949.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Digimarc Corp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Digimarc Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Digimarc Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digimarc Corp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Digimarc Corp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation (Digimarc) enables governments and enterprises to give digital identities to media and objects that computers can sense and recognize. The Company’s Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode Intuitive Computing Platform are designed to optimize the identification of consumer brand impressions, facilitating mobile-centric shopping.

