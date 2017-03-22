Differential Brands Group Inc (DFBG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Differential Brands Group Inc. designs, develops and markets apparel products primarily in the United States. Its product line includes women, men and children denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories and pants, jackets and other bottoms. The Company’s brand consists of Hudson and Robert Graham. Differential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as Joe’s Jeans Inc., is based in Commerce, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Differential Brands Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) traded down 2.56% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 2,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $24.86 million. Differential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc, formerly Joe’s Jeans Inc, is engaged in the design, development and marketing of apparel products, which include denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Hudson, Robert Graham and SWIMS. Its segments are Wholesale and Retail.

