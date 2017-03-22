Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) received a €38.00 ($40.86) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.92 ($36.48).

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) opened at 31.226 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of €37.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.72 and its 200-day moving average is €29.95. Deutsche Post AG has a 12-month low of €23.42 and a 12-month high of €32.95.

Deutsche Post AG Company Profile

