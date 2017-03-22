Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) PT Set at €12.40 by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given a €12.40 ($13.33) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €10.10 ($10.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($15.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating and set a price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($13.24).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 14.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.52 and its 200-day moving average is €12.12. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €9.14 and a 52 week high of €15.59. The firm has a market cap of €6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include Passenger Airline Group; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 600 aircrafts. The Company’s Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines (including Germanwings and Eurowings), SWISS and Austrian Airlines.

