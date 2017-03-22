Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Independent Research GmbH Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research GmbH in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €14.80 ($15.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays PLC set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America Corp set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.29 ($17.52).

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 15.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.25 and its 200-day moving average is €15.74. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of €9.91 and a 12 month high of €19.95. The company’s market cap is €21.79 billion.

Your IP Address:

About Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.