Dennis K. Eck Sells 10,001 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,886.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,753,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at 281.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.65. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $190.62 and a 52 week high of $289.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post $8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Instinet lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.48.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.