De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 30,000 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 30,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $3,599,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,503.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) opened at 118.80 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $84.73 and a one year high of $121.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company earned $445.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is also a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. The Company operates over 340 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through its over four distribution networks, such as SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

