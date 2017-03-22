DBV Technologies SA – (DBVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Natixis raised DBV Technologies SA – from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies SA – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) opened at 34.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. DBV Technologies SA – has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies SA – during the third quarter worth about $200,162,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies SA – during the fourth quarter worth about $21,452,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies SA – during the third quarter worth about $4,776,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies SA – by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 832,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after buying an additional 93,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies SA – during the third quarter worth $2,207,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies SA –

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

