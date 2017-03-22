Daniel Lynch Sells 237 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Director Daniel Lynch sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $23,716.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,814.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Daniel Lynch sold 150 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $12,033.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Daniel Lynch sold 850 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $68,008.50.

On Friday, January 27th, Daniel Lynch sold 1,000 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $70,090.00.

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 3.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,980 shares. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $100.40. The firm’s market cap is $3.54 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 3,941.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post ($7.31) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on bluebird bio from $58.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 106.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 170.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 482.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

