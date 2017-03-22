Dan A. Emmett Sells 100,000 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 100,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $3,834,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) opened at 38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.36. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $194.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 164.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 807.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,755,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,305,000 after buying an additional 1,562,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 41.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,725,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,088,000 after buying an additional 1,392,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $34,773,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $31,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,256,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,809,000 after buying an additional 418,921 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

