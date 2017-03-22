Cytori Therapeutics Inc (CYTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. is discovering and developing proprietary cell-based therapeutics utilizing adult stem and regenerative cells derived from adipose tissue, also known as fat. The Company’s preclinical investigational therapies target cardiovascular disease, spine and orthopedic conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and new approaches for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. To facilitate processing and delivery of adipose stem and regenerative cells, Cytori has developed its proprietary Celution System to isolate and concentrate a patient’s own stem and regenerative cells in about an hour. This system will dramatically improve the speed in which personalized cell-based therapies can be delivered to patients. “

CYTX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) opened at 1.64 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $33.62 million. Cytori Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.90% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products.

