Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 437,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. CT Mason increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. CT Mason now owns 178,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 111,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.97.

In related news, insider John T. Chambers sold 295,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $10,066,024.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,220,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,572,988.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. West acquired 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,600 shares of company stock worth $12,723,418. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

