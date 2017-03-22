Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) Bonds Drop 2.3% During Trading

An issue of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) bonds fell 2.3% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on May 1, 2019. The debt is now trading at $34.50. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) traded down 10.66% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 207,382 shares of the stock traded hands. Cumulus Media Inc has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumulus Media stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Cumulus Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc (Cumulus) is a radio broadcasting company. The Company is also a provider of country music and lifestyle content through its NASH brand, which serves through radio programming, NASH Country Weekly magazine and live events. Its product lines include broadcast advertising, digital advertising, political advertising and non-advertising based license fees.

