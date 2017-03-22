Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts Give Essilor International SA (EI) a €127.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group AG set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EI has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Essilor International SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Essilor International SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Essilor International SA in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essilor International SA in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($101.08) price target on Essilor International SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €120.46 ($129.53).

Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) opened at 111.00 on Friday. Essilor International SA has a 1-year low of €93.41 and a 1-year high of €124.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of €23.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.92.

About Essilor International SA

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is an ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories, and instruments and services for eye care professionals.

