Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.02 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.61.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded down 0.98% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,011 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $130.15 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post $8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Richard J. Dobkin sold 2,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

