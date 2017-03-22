Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) traded up 0.73% on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 27,121 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $191 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.82 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,430.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $959,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a truckload transportation company. The Company provides truckload transportation and brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States, into and out of Mexico, and into and out of portions of Canada. It operates through the asset-based truckload services (Truckload) segment.

