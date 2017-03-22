Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Constellation Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $163.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Constellation Brands from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $183.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.57.

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) traded down 0.137% on Tuesday, hitting $164.385. The stock had a trading volume of 539,099 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average of $158.14. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $173.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.439 and a beta of 0.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post $6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In related news, VP F Paul Hetterich acquired 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.62 per share, with a total value of $111,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,937,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,584,000 after buying an additional 1,261,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,133,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,380,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,166,000 after buying an additional 813,625 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,208,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,721,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

